Rankings for the top 15 programs on cable networks as compiled by Nielsen for the week of Nov. 21-27. Day and start time (EST) are in parentheses:

1. NFL Football: Kansas City vs. New England (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), ESPN, 8.98 million homes, 12.34 million viewers.

2. NFL Football: San Francisco vs. Baltimore (Thursday, 8:30 p.m.), NFLN, 6.04 million homes, 10.68 million viewers.

3. "Walking Dead" (Sunday, 9 p.m.), AMC, 4.35 million homes, 6.62 million viewers.

4. "NFL Pre-Kick" (Thursday, 8 p.m.), NFLN, 3.84 million homes, 7.32 million viewers.

5. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.21 million homes, 4.76 million viewers.

6. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 10 p.m.), USA, 3.15 million homes, 4.68 million viewers.

7. "Gold Rush" (Friday, 9 p.m.), Discovery, 3 million homes, 4.48 million viewers.

8. "Storage Wars" (Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.), A&E, 2.83 million homes,, 4.17 million viewers.

9. "NCIS" (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), USA, 2.78 million homes, 3.89 million viewers.

10. "Good Luck Charlie" (Sunday, 8 p.m.), Disney, 2.73 million homes, 3.95 million viewers.

11. "Shake It Up" (Sunday, 8:30 p.m.), Disney, 2.7 million homes, 3.89 million viewers.

12. College Football: Texas vs. Texas A&M (Thursday, 8 p.m.), ESPN, 2.69 million homes, 4.14 million viewers.

13. "Sons of Anarchy" (Tuesday, 10 p.m.), FX, 2.68 million homes, 3.85 million viewers.

14. "NCIS" (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), USA, 2.67 million homes, 3.71 million viewers.

15. "Republican National Security Debate" (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), CNN, 2.66 million homes, 3.6 million viewers.

———

USA is owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal. ESPN and the Disney Channel are owned by the Walt Disney Co. Nickelodeon is owned by Viacom. AMC is owned by AMC Networks. NFLN is owned by the NFL Enterprises LLC. A&E is owned by the A&E Television Networks. The Discovery Network is owned by Discovery Communications Inc. CNN is owned by Time Warner Inc.

———

Online:

http://www.nielsen.com