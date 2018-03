Rankings for the top 15 programs on cable networks as compiled by Nielsen for the week of Oct. 24-30. Day and start time (EDT) are in parentheses:

1. NFL Football: Baltimore at Jacksonville (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), ESPN, 6.97 million homes, 9.27 million viewers.

2. "Walking Dead" (Sunday, 9 p.m.), AMC, 3.82 million homes, 6.09 million viewers.

3. Auto Racing: NASCAR Sprint Cup (Sunday, 1:43 p.m.), ESPN, 3.53 million homes, 4.92 million viewers.

4. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.49 million homes, 4.92 million viewers.

5. College Football: Michigan St. vs. Nebraska (Saturday, 12:01 p.m.), ESPN, 3.43 million homes, 4.33 million viewers.

6. "NCIS" (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), USA, 3.21 million homes, 4.11 million viewers.

7. College Football: Wisconsin vs. Ohio St. (Saturday, 7:58 p.m.), ESPN, 3.15 million homes, 4.54 million viewers.

8. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 10 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.09 million homes, 4.42 million viewers.

9. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 10 p.m.), USA, 3.08 million homes, 4.5 million viewers.

10. "NCIS" (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.06 million homes, 3.92 million viewers.

11. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 10:30 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.05 million homes, 4.46 million viewers.

12. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 9:30 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 2.986 million homes, 4.13 million viewers.

13. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 11 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 2.985 million homes, 4.15 million viewers.

14. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Sunday, 10:30 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 2.86 million homes, 3.77 million viewers.

15. "NCIS" (Monday, 8 p.m.), USA, 2.74 million homes, 3.59 million viewers.

USA is owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal. ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Co. Nickelodeon is owned by Viacom. AMC is owned by Cablevision Systems Corp.

