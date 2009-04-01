Entertainment Tonight.

Megan Joy, Allison Iraheta and Anoop Desai had the unfortunate distinction of rounding out this week's bottom three on Wednesday night's "Idol." Read on to find out which one of them was eliminated -- or saved by the judges!

Before the big announcement was made, Ryan Seacrest asked Simon Cowell if any of three contestants were worth saving. "One," Simon replied.

Ultimately, Megan was revealed to be the contestant with the lowest number of viewer votes, perhaps due to her Tuesday night performance of Bob Marley/Lauryn Hill's "Turn Your Lights Down Low," which Simon called "boring" and "indulgent." On Wednesday night, Megan said of his criticism, "I love you Simon, but I didn't really care."

Would Simon be there for Megan in her greatest hour of need on the show? "Megan, with the greatest respect, when you said that you didn't care, nor do we," Simon said, speaking for the rest of the judges. And with that, Megan was ousted.

Also on the show, "Idol" champ David Cook sang "Come Back to Me" and received a special surprise afterwards: a plaque in honor of his debut album going platinum and selling over a million copies. Lady Gaga also belted out her hit "Poker Face."