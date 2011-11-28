New York (AP) -- In truly independent fashion, the Gotham Independent Film Awards ended with a tie for Best Feature. Terrence Malick's highly imaginative "The Tree of Life," and Mike Mills's flashback comedy, "Beginners," both received the night's high honor.

The unprecedented ruling was announced via video screen to the audience by jury member Natalie Portman who said her peers were "stuck" when it came to selecting a winner, so they "chose to honor both."

"The Tree of Life" starred Brad Pitt and Sean Penn, and also won the Palm d'Or at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. "Beginners" was released last year and stars Ewan McGregor and Christopher Plummer.

The Gotham Film Awards kicks off award season, and has honored many Oscar-nominated films, including the 2008 winner for Best Picture, "The Hurt Locker."