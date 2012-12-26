1. Jesus Piece, The Game. Rezervoir/DGC.

2. Girl On Fire, Alicia Keys. RCA.

3. Unapologetic, Rihanna. SRP/Def Jam.

4. O.N.I.F.C., Wiz Khalifa. Rostrum/Atlantic.

5. Cee Lo's Magic Moment, Cee Lo Green. Elektra.

6. Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, Big Boi. Def Jam.

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city, Kendrick Lamar. Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope.

8. Woman To Woman, Keyshia Cole. Geffen.

9. What Christmas Means, Kem. Motown.

10. Trilogy, The Weeknd. XO.

http://www.billboard.com/charts/

Click here for more chart positions