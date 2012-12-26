Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums
1. Jesus Piece, The Game. Rezervoir/DGC.
2. Girl On Fire, Alicia Keys. RCA.
3. Unapologetic, Rihanna. SRP/Def Jam.
4. O.N.I.F.C., Wiz Khalifa. Rostrum/Atlantic.
5. Cee Lo's Magic Moment, Cee Lo Green. Elektra.
6. Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, Big Boi. Def Jam.
7. good kid, m.A.A.d city, Kendrick Lamar. Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope.
8. Woman To Woman, Keyshia Cole. Geffen.
9. What Christmas Means, Kem. Motown.
10. Trilogy, The Weeknd. XO.
