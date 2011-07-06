Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for June 27-July 3. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT), NBC, 13.71 million.

2. "The Voice," NBC, 12.7 million.

3. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT), NBC, 12.46 million.

4. "The Voice Results Show," NBC, 11.05 million.

5. "NCIS," CBS, 8.35 million.

6. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 8.27 million.

7. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.1 million.

8. "The Mentalist," CBS, 7.78 million.

9. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT), CBS, 7.46 million.

10. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT), CBS, 6.81 million.

11. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.73 million.

12. "Wipeout" (Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT), ABC, 6.58 million.

13. "Love in the Wild," NBC, 6.48 million.

14. "Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition," ABC, 6.304 million.

14. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 6.304 million.

16. "Law & Order: Los Angeles," NBC, 6.26 million.

17. "Expedition Impossible," ABC, 6.16 million.

18. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.14 million.

19. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 6.12 million.

20. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 6.09 million.

———

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.