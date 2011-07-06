Top television shows for June 27-July 3
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for June 27-July 3. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT), NBC, 13.71 million.
2. "The Voice," NBC, 12.7 million.
3. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT), NBC, 12.46 million.
4. "The Voice Results Show," NBC, 11.05 million.
5. "NCIS," CBS, 8.35 million.
6. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 8.27 million.
7. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.1 million.
8. "The Mentalist," CBS, 7.78 million.
9. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT), CBS, 7.46 million.
10. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT), CBS, 6.81 million.
11. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.73 million.
12. "Wipeout" (Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT), ABC, 6.58 million.
13. "Love in the Wild," NBC, 6.48 million.
14. "Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition," ABC, 6.304 million.
14. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 6.304 million.
16. "Law & Order: Los Angeles," NBC, 6.26 million.
17. "Expedition Impossible," ABC, 6.16 million.
18. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.14 million.
19. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 6.12 million.
20. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 6.09 million.
———
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 3 hours ago Ariana Grande's huge year broken down