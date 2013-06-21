Tori Spelling's 20-month-old daughter Hattie is one rockin' toddler -- with a massive A-list crush! "She says she's Justin Bieber's girlfriend," mom Spelling told Us Weekly of Hattie, who loves to sing and dance around the house to entertain Spelling, dad Dean McDermott and siblings Liam, 6, Stella, 5, and Finn, 9 months.

"She also loves Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys. She is like 20 months going on 30," Spelling, 40, joked, referring to her daughter's of-the-moment musical tastes.

As her brood of four heads into the summer, Spelling tells Us the kids are their own built-in playmates. "With four kids you always wonder, 'I hope the older two don't feel jealous ever.' There's never been any of that with any of them. We got so lucky, they're all so protective of each other!" explains Spelling with pride. "Liam is constantly looking out for Hattie and Finn and taking care of them and Stella is like a total little mom."

Little Finn, reports his mom, is growing by leaps and bounds in the time since his August 2012 birth. "He just started crawling so he's everywhere!" Spelling beams. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum can already see a special bond forming between Liam and Finn. "Liam always says, 'That's my dude!' They're great [together]."

With all the fun Spelling and McDermott are having with their family, could a fifth baby be on the way? "Never say never, but our family is very happy and complete," Spelling tells Us. Agrees her husband: "It's time to enjoy the little ones we have."

