9021- Oh, baby!

On Thursday, three days after announcing her third pregnancy, Tori Spelling proudly showed off her baby bump. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" vet and hubby Dean McDermott joined "EXTRA" host Mario Lopez for some "baby talk" at The Grove in Los Angeles. (Spelling and McDermott have two children -- Stella, 2, and Liam, 4; Lopez and girlfriend Courtney Mazza have a seven month old daughter, Gia Francesca.

The 37-year-old mom-to-be paired her growing baby bump with a flowing orange dress and bright red lipstick.

On Monday, Spelling announced that she and McDermott, 44, were expecting again on her official Twitter page. "I know there's been a lot of speculation, so I wanted everyone to hear from me… it's official… Dean & I are PREGNANT!"

The reality star told Us: "I have actually been much sicker this pregnancy than the other two. I have been nauseous for three months straight. It's starting to get better now, thank goodness. And, I'm showing way more a lot sooner. Guess it's true when they say your body remembers!"

"Liam already kind of knew," Spelling revealed. "He kept saying, 'Your belly is getting huge. That means there's a baby in there.' When we finally told [the kids] they were really excited. Liam wants a brother and Stella a sister!"

