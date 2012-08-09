Tori Spelling is pregnant and proud!

The "Craft Wars" host is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Dean McDermott, and has been embracing her curves.

Spelling, 39, has been styling sexy maternity clothes throughout her pregnancy, including skimpy swimwear.

"A few months back, I caught a lot of flack on two separate occasions for bearing my baby bump in a bikini and monokini while spending the day poolside with my family," Spelling wrote on her blog Thursday.

But the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star doesn't think she should have to cover just because she's pregnant. "I have to say, I'm super proud of my bump. Why should I be embarrassed and cover up something that's the greatest gift a woman can experience? A pregnant woman in any shape or size is beautiful!" she writes. "Pregnancy is an amazing journey and we preggers should be able to show it off. I call it bump proud! Embrace your growing curves and bourgeoning belly."

Spelling and McDermott, 45, are already parents to son Liam, 5, daughter Stella, 4, and Hattie, 9 months.

"And, as for setting an example as a mother -- please," she added. "I'm making a conscious choice to show my daughters that they can express themselves and be proud as a woman of their bodies. I don't ever want them to think that they should be ashamed of or self-conscious of their bodies, no matter what shape it's in."

