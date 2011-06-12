Should Tori Spelling be stocking up on pink or blue?

The mom-to-be won't know until her third child is born! Spelling, 37, told Us Weekly at Simon G. Jewelry's annual Summer Soiree in Las Vegas on Saturday that she and hubby Dean McDermott want their unborn baby's gender to be a surprise.

"We're not going to find out [the sex of our baby]," she explained. Spelling and McDermott have two children together: Stella, 2, and Liam, 4. Their third baby is due in October. "We have one of each, so it will be a traditional surprise on the day."

But are Spelling and McDermott secretly hoping for a boy or a girl? "No, actually. We're so pleased to have one of each," Spelling said. "We just want a healthy baby."

The reality star admitted that her third pregnancy has been "a little tougher than the first two."

"I had a pretty rough first trimester just with the typical nausea and being tired, but I'm also a working mom so that doesn't help and having two toddlers you forget what that's like," she said. "Now I have two that I have to deal with while pregnant so it's harder."

