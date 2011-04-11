USMagazine -- Baby on board!

Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott are expecting their third child! The actress and reality star, 37, announced her baby news via Twitter Monday.

"I know there's been a lot of speculation, so I wanted everyone to hear from me. . .it's official. . . Dean & I are PREGNANT!!!!"

Married since 2006, Spelling and McDermott, 44, have two children together: son Liam, 4, and daughter Stella, 2.

The "90210" vet concealed her growing baby bump in New York on Monday, where she and McDermott were promoting their new Oxygen reality series, "sTORIbook Weddings."

The famous couple were coy with UsMagazine.com about expanding their brood.

"We definitely [want more kids]," Spelling admitted.

"We want a couple more," McDermott added. So do little Liam and Stella, who "want [a younger sibling] really bad," McDermott said. "They love babies!"

"They ask us every day!" Spelling added. "It's so funny!

Best part about parenthood? "Every second!" Spelling cooed.

"It's ever-changing," her hubby added.

"It's challenging, but every second is amazing," Spelling told Us in August 2010. "I'm passionate about everything in my life. Obviously my family and my kids are my priority. I want to be that stay-at-home mom, but I want to build an empire at the same time."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

The top 25 most unforgettable pop culture weddings

Photos of Tori through the years

Get the scoop on the most unconventional families in Hollywood

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Stylish star moms on the go

PHOTOS: Tori and Dean renew their vows

PHOTOS: Tori and other celebs' supportive BFFs