Oink!

Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott are expecting their third child, but they've already expanded their brood with a baby pig.

"We got Hank from a couple that were moving to a place that couldn't have pet," Spelling, 37, told E! Online.

"Hank is super smart," she gushed of the 18 lb., 9-month-old micro mini piglet. "He learned to use our doggy door within 20 minutes of getting him home. He is curious yet very docile for his age. He gets along really well with all the other animals and totally gets that Coco the chicken rules the roost!" No pun intended.

Spelling added that Hank is "a total 'lap pig' and insists on sleeping on the bed. He's really pampered and funny!"

The reality star isn't the first celeb to take a liking to swine. Paris Hilton adopted a "teacup piglet" she named Princess Pigelette last fall; George Clooney also owned a 300 lb. potbellied pig named Max from 1988 until his death in 2006.

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM

PHOTOS: Hollywood's pampered pooches

PHOTOS: Look back at Tori and Dean renewing their vows

PHOTOS: Tori's son's over-the-top birthday party