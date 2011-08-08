Donna wants to help Brenda get married!

"Beverly Hills, 90210" alumna Shannen Doherty is chronicling her upcoming nuptials to fiance Kurt Iswarienko in an as-yet-untitled WE reality series, and the actress's former co-star Tori Spelling wants to help plan the big day.

"I'll do the wedding," Spelling, 38, tells ET Canada, adding that she has no idea what kind of ceremony Doherty has in mind. (The two feuded publicly after Spelling detailed her interactions with Doherty in her first memoir, 2008's "sTori Telling.")

"People's tastes change. I could probably comment on the wedding she'd want 20 years ago, but that wouldn't make any sense," Spelling says of Doherty, 40. "She has great taste, I know that."

Spelling is even willing to enlist the help of her husband, Dean McDermott, 44. "He's in culinary school now," Spelling says. "He's always had an interest in being a chef."

Currently seven months into her third pregnancy, Spelling, who stars on the Oxygen reality series Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings, believes planning Doherty's wedding could lead to other business opportunities.

"I would love to do more than just weddings," the actress says. "I just want to keep building this little empire, this little train that could. I feel like I'm up this little hill, just keep going -- chugging along."

