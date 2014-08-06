Time's precious when you're a mom of four! So says Tori Spelling, who debuted her new hair cut on Wednesday, August 6, via Instagram -- revealing she did it herself!

The self-titled #MultitaskingMama admitted she got busy with the scissors in the middle of the night when her children Finn, Liam, Hattie and Stella were sleeping. And judging by the picture she shared with fans, she did a pretty good job!

"Here's my new hair cut" the reality TV star captioned the picture of her new look. "I chopped it all off myself last nite at midnite. #FutureHairStylist #ShortHairDontCare #MultitaskingMama."

It's hardly surprising Spelling, 41, finds it tricky to find the time to get to the hairdressers. The actress is not only juggling her career and her kids, she’s also finding time to try and get her marriage back on track following Dean McDermott’s cheating scandal.

The actress recently told Us Weekly they were still working hard on their relationship, attending therapy sessions and seeing progress.

“We're definitely committed to being a family. We're working on things," she told Us. “It's a work in progress but family comes first and we're definitely working on it, and things are better."