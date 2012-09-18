Tori Spelling Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Complications from C-section

Us Weekly

Just a few weeks after giving birth to son Finn Davey, Tori Spelling is back in the hospital dealing with a postpartum health scare, her rep tells Us Weekly.

"Tori Spelling underwent emergency surgery over the weekend due to complications from her C-section," her rep shared in a statement Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Tori Spelling's life in the public eye

Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott welcomed their fourth child together on August 30. They are already parents to Liam, 5, Stella, 4, Hattie, 10 months, and Jack, 13 (from McDermott's previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace).

PHOTOS: Meet Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's daughter Hattie!

No further details regarding Spelling's hospitalization are available at this time, although her rep adds that the Craft Wars host is still under the care of the medical staff there and "is resting comfortably."

Keep clicking for more Tori ...