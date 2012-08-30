Tori Spelling Welcomes a Baby Boy To Her Brood

NEW YORK (AP) — There's a new baby in Tori Spelling's house.

The actress gave birth Thursday to a boy named Finn Davey. His stats? Six pounds, 6 ounces and 20-inches from head to toe. Spelling made the announcement on her website and on Twitter.

The baby is the 39-year-old's fourth child with 44-year-old actor-husband Dean McDermott.

Spelling gave birth to daughter Hattie 10 months ago. She also has a son Liam, 5; and a daughter, Stella, 4. McDermott has a son, Jack, from a previous marriage.

When she learned she was pregnant again, Spelling told People she was "shocked" but added, "We feel truly blessed that another little angel has found us."

Spelling said on her website this week that the pregnancy would probably be her last, although she said she was "in love with pregnancy" and called it "the most important job" in her life.

