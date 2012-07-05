With her fourth child on the way, Tori Spelling is a pro at making making maternity clothes look sexy!

Just five months after giving birth to her third child, Spelling, 39, and husband Dean McDermott, 45, announced they were expecting again on March 23. They are already parents to son Liam, 5, daughter Stella, 4, and Hattie, 8 months.

During her fourth pregnancy, Spelling has taken advantage of the summer weather and been wearing sexy bikinis while relaxing by the pool. But when she's hard at work, the Oxygen reality star wears flowy floor-length dresses. Spelling shows off her curves by wearing a high belt above her bump.

For a Memorial Day barbecue with her family, the Craft Wars host wore a skimpy black crocheted monokini that really flaunted her growing baby bump. On Wednesday, Spelling celebrated the 4th of July by the pool with her family.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum styled a blue bikini top and short red striped shorts -- and a bandage wrapped ankle. Spelling presumably suffered a sprain and spent Independence Day in a wheelchair.

"Dr. Pepper ice cream floats by the pool with the family," she tweeted. "Couldn't be happier!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tori Spelling's Sexy Maternity Style