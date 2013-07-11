BEACON, N.Y. (AP) — Toshi (TOH'-shee) Seeger, the wife of folk singer Pete Seeger for 70 years, has died. She was 91.

Longtime family friend Thom Wolke says Toshi Seeger died Tuesday night at the couple's home in Beacon in New York's Hudson Valley, about 65 miles north of New York City. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Pete and Toshi Seeger were married July 20, 1943. The couple built their cabin in Beacon after World War II and have stayed on the high spot of land by the Hudson River ever since. They raised three children.

Though she was never famous like her 94-year-old husband, friends say Toshi Seeger's commitment to social justice was just as strong. Wolke says Toshi's grounded nature complemented Pete's idealism perfectly.