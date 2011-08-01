Two years after leaving ABC's Grey's Anatomy, T.R. Knight is prepping for his small screen return.

TVGuide.com reports the 38-year-old Knight -- whose character, George O'Malley, was killed off of Grey's in 2009 after he asked to leave the series -- will appear on an upcoming episode of NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Knight will star as a "suspected serial rapist who consistently maintains his innocence despite overwhelming evidence," reports the site.

Though SVU will mark Knight's TV return, the actor hasn't been completely out of work since leaving Grey's. In addition to headlining a Los Angeles stage production of Parade, Knight appeared opposite Patrick Stewart on Broadway in David Mamet's A Life in the Theatre 2010 revival.

An airdate for Knight's SVU episode -- currently in production -- has yet to be announced.

Law & Order: SVU's 13th season premieres September 21 on NBC.

By Allison Corneau for Us Weekly.

