Wedding bells aren't in every Cyrus family member's future.

Days after Miley Cyrus, 19, announced her engagement to "Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth, 22, the singer's older brother, Trace Cyrus, 23, revealed that he and his fiancee Brenda Song, 24, are no longer together.

"Brenda and I have decided to go our separate ways. We split up a couple of months ago," Trace told Us Weekly in a statement Monday. "We will continue to focus on our careers."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's broken engagements

"I wish Brenda the best and much success in the future," he added. "I hope everyone can respect our privacy about this situation. Thanks so much."

Trace and Song became engaged in October 2011 after having started dating earlier that spring.

PHOTOS: Sad celebrity splits

According to a source, "They were in love and they care a lot about each other, but they just weren't ready for what they got themselves into. ... it just comes down to them being too young and not ready."

Song, who played Andrew Garfield's girlfriend in "The Social Network," is a successful Disney Channel star whose acting credits include "Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior," "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "College Road Trip" and "Stuck in the Suburbs."

PHOTOS: Disney stars through the years

Trace is the former lead singer of the band Metro Station, whose hits include "Shake It Up" and "Seventeen Forever." He also owns a clothing line, Southern Made Hollywood Paid.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Engaged!

Celebrity Tattoos Gone Bad

Stars Who've Dated the Same Person