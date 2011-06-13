Tracy Morgan isn't done apologizing for the violent, anti-gay joke he made during a stand-up routine in Nashville on June 3.

In an interview with Russell Simmons for "Global Grind," Morgan, 42, explains that "the reason I am successful is because I am so unfiltered. And sometimes as a result I say really stupid s---."

During his act, Morgan joked that he would "pull out a knife and stab his son to death" if his son announced he was gay -- a joke that the "30 Rock" star says he seriously regrets making.

"The truth is if I had a gay son, I would love him just as much as if he was straight," he says. "I might have to try to love even more because I know of the difficulty that he would have in society."

"Of all the sicknesses, there is probably none more abusive than homophobia. My heart is committed to giving everyone the same rights that I deserve for myself," Morgan says. "I don't care if you love the same sex as long as you have the ability to love someone. Also, you should have the right no matter who you are to protect and serve our country.

"I am deeply sorry for the comments I made. What I am most sad about is the comments I made about kids and bullying," he continues. "I would never want any young person to think that I wasn't on their side."

In hindsight, Morgan says the experience has taught him a valuable lesson about the power of comedy. "When all of this set in, I realized how hurtful my words were. Not asking anyone to feel sorry for me or pity me, but I definitely don't want or need people to defend me. In my heart, I know that the words I used are indefensible," he says. "I appreciate the love from my friends and fans, but I was wrong. Period. Now, I just gotta think of some funny s---, not some shit that gets me knocked upside my head."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Get the scoop on where all of your fave celebs are at this week

Learn all about '30 Rock' on MSN

See which celebs went to the Tony Awards

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Another shocking Tracy Morgan moment -- with Ashley Greene

PHOTOS: Tracy's big slimdown in 2010

PHOTOS: Biggest star meltdowns