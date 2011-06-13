Tracy Morgan is really sorry.

He's so sorry, in fact, that he's heading back to Nashville, Tenn., in an attempt to right his wrongs.

The comedian and "30 Rock" star came under intense fire on Friday after a shockingly violent homophobic tirade during his standup routine. He issued a statement apologizing, saying: "I'm not a hateful person and don't condone any kind of violence against others."

Now, Morgan, 42, is planning to return to the country music capital next week and apologize in person to the audience members he offended. He told GLAAD President Jarrett Barrios he's also committed to meeting with LGBT youth at New York's Ali Forney Center who have been hurt or left homeless by parental rejection as well as family members who have lost children to anti-gay violence.

"I know how bad bullying can hurt. I was bullied when I was a kid. I'm sorry for what I said. I didn't mean it. I never want to use my comedy to hurt anyone," he told the organization. "Parents should support and love their kids no matter what. Gay people deserve the same right to be happy in this country as everyone else. Our laws should support that. I hope that my fans -- gay, straight, whatever -- forgive, and I hope my family forgives me for this."

"Meeting with gay and transgender youth shunned by their parents and families who have lost loved ones to anti-gay violence is an important first step," Barrios said. "These meetings will help Tracy better understand that no one should be treated differently or subjected to violence."