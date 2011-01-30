Now that's friendship.

Tracy Morgan revealed his kidney donor's identity at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

"I'd like to thank Tanisha for donating my kidney to me," the "30 Rock" star told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. Morgan had a kidney transplant in December.

But, who is Tanisha? The generous woman is presumably Tanisha Hall, who Morgan began dating after divorcing his then-wife, Sabina, in the fall of 2009.

"We were together, but then we separated," Morgan explained. "But she also gave me a kidney."

Morgan then ended his interview with a strange and sudden shoot-out: "Sarah Palin, you're the hottest MILF in the world! She's a MILF!"

More on Wonderwall & MSN

2011 SAG Awards: Who Wore What

Find out why Tracy turned his life around

Read more about "30 Rock"

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Tracy's awesome slim-down

PHOTOS: Crazy things stars do for love

PHOTOS: What everyone wore at the SAGs