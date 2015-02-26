Progress. That's the name of the game for Tracy Morgan as he continues to recover from a devastating car accident that severely injured him and claimed his friend's life.

Since the accident last June, Tracy has been working feverishly to return to his funny form, or at least close to it. Slowly, but surely, he's getting there.

"If Tracy could be out, acting and doing what he loves, he would be — 100 percent," a source told Us Weekly. "But sadly, he just can't yet."

"Yet," of course, being the key word.

The "30 Rock" star was spotted making his way into a rehab facility in New Jersey on Feb. 25. Assisted by a cane, Tracy looked to be showing improvement from where he was just a few months ago.

In the fiery accident with a Walmart semi truck, Tracy suffered a broken leg, femur, nose, ribs and a traumatic brain injury. The former "Saturday Night Live" star was in intensive care for 10 days.

As he recovers, Tracy has a lot of famous people rallying around him.

"I wish my friend Tracy Morgan was here tonight, and I know that he was hoping he would be well enough to be here too," Fey told the audience at the SNL 40th anniversary special. "If he were here tonight, I'm sure Tracy would remind us that more than anything, he'd like to get us all pregnant."

Alec Baldwin added: "See you at the 41st, Tracy!"

Morgan wanted to attend the monumental show, the previous source said, but he couldn't. "He gets very emotional when he sees Tina and others mentioning him," Us' source noted. "He really wants to be back in the game."