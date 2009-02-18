Comedian Tracy Morgan's apartment caught fire around 8:30 this morning. Early reports indicate the blaze may have been started by a faulty lightbulb in a fish tank, which seems appropriate for the notoriously wacky "30 Rock" star.

The flames also touched the house of "The View" hostess Sherri Shepherd, who, coincidentally, plays Morgan's wife on "30 Rock."

Gawker has a clip of Sherri talking about the morning chaos in her building as the sprinkler system went off and flooded her apartment. Shepherd's primary concern apparently was saving her precious wigs

Miraculously, all of Morgan's fish survived the incident.