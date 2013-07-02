Tracy Morgan is a dad again! The comedian and his fiancee, Megan Wollover, welcomed baby girl Maven Sonae Morgan on Tuesday, July 2, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Wollover, 26, gave birth to Maven at 12:03 a.m. in New York City, the rep tells Us. The newborn bundle of joy weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 19.59 inches long.

Maven is Morgan's fourth child but his first with his fiancee; he also has three grown sons from his marriage to ex-wife Sabrina, whom he divorced in 2009 after 23 years of marriage. In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, he said he hoped to add a daughter to his brood.

"You know what happiness?" he asked the mag. "Happiness is a simple thing, man. It's having something to look forward to."

Morgan, 44, has a whole lot to look forward to now that he has a new baby. Shortly after Maven's birth, he tweeted excitedly, "Its A GIRL!!!!!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tracy Morgan's Fiancee Megan Wollover Gives Birth to Baby Girl Maven Sonae!