Funnyman Tracy Morgan's estranged mother is facing foreclosure on her home after failing to make $25,000 in mortgage payments.

Alicia Warden, 61, lost her job in Ohio last year, and she has since fallen on hard times.

The "30 Rock" star's sister, Asia Morgan, has now called on her famous brother to step in and help after bank chiefs moved to reclaim their mother's house. However, Morgan says he won't be answering the call, and that there's more to the story than what's being reported.

"I am saddened that these untrue stories about me have people questioning my commitment to my family," Morgan said in a statement to E! News. "For reasons that are between us, I have not seen my Mother in 11 years and outside of a random call here and there have had little to no contact with my sister."

Asia tells the New York Daily News, "My mom's house isn't extravagant, but it's her home. Her health is failing. She has diabetes, and her legs are giving out on her. This would be a drop in the bucket for Tracy. ... My mother did everything she could."

According to Asia, the funnyman offered to give Warden a one-time payment of $2,000 earlier this month, but she turned down the meager sum out of embarrassment.