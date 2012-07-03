LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tom Cruise's personal life may be in upheaval, but it's business as usual for the studio promoting his next movie.

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for Cruise's crime drama "Jack Reacher," which opens Dec. 21. The trailer launched with Tuesday's debut of "The Amazing Spider-Man."

The start of the movie's marketing campaign coincides with the breakup of Cruise's marriage to Katie Holmes, who filed for divorce last week.

The divorce has brought fresh scrutiny to Cruise's ties to Scientology. His beliefs played a role in Paramount's split with the actor in 2006 over his discussion of his religion and his erratic behavior regarding his romance with Holmes.

Paramount has since made up with Cruise, releasing his blockbuster "Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol" to a $690 million worldwide haul.