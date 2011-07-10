LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Giant robots have taken down bad bosses and talking animals at the weekend box office.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" held the No. 1 spot again with $47 million domestically in its second weekend. The Paramount Pictures blockbuster that stars Shia LaBeouf raised its total to $261 million, shooting past "The Hangover Part II" to become the year's biggest domestic hit.

Debuting in second place with $28.1 million domestically was the Warner Bros. comedy "Horrible Bosses," featuring Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as bumblers plotting against their supervisors.

Opening at No. 3 with $21 million was Sony Pictures' family tale "Zookeeper," with Kevin James as an animal tender who gets romantic advice from the talking critters in his care.