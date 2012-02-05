INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- John Travolta not only knows who's going to win the Super Bowl, but by how much.

The movie star had this prediction when asked for a winner of the battle between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants: "37-34, Giants."

He wasn't the only celebrity making predictions. Nick Cannon and Danny DeVito both picked the Giants, while Adam Sandler felt the Patriots had the edge (though he was admirer of the Giants Victor Cruz's salsa dance: "I like watching him do it," he said).

Donnie Wahlberg spent time besides the Patriots bench just before kickoff. Asked who he thought was going to win, he said: "The Patriots. I know it."

The Boston-area native said he was partying with the Patriots after the game — "win or lose."