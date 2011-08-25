Actor Michael Showers, who played New Orleans Police Capt. John Guidry on HBO's Treme, was found dead Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Port of New Orleans confirms to Entertainment Weekly.

The 45-year-old actor's body was pulled from the Mississippi River near the French Quarter. Showers had been dead nearly two days before his body was discovered, according to reports. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

Showers' other acting credits include Breaking Bad, The Tree of Life, I Love You Phillip Morris and The Vampire Diaries.

