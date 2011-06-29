Lately, stars have been brightening up in fluorescent numbers that are so bold, you might need to pull out your sunglasses.

Eva Mendes stepped out in a neon yellow dress in NYC on June 24. The 37-year-old actress repeated the getup a few days later (albeit, with a different handbag) on June 28 while meeting a friend at her Manhattan hotel.

A day after Mendes first debuted her eye-popping look, Kim Kardashian paired a long-sleeve thigh-grazing fluorescent frock with bright, sky-high violet heels. Despite looking like she was headed to a velvet-rope event, the 30-year-old reality TV star was just on a shopping trip with fiance Kris Humphries in NYC's Meatpacking district.

And the next day in L.A., Kerry Washington, 34, turned up at the 2011 BET Awards wearing a silk, day-glo Michael Kors dress and black Louboutin heels.

