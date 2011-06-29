Trend Watch: Neon Yellow Dresses
Lately, stars have been brightening up in fluorescent numbers that are so bold, you might need to pull out your sunglasses.
PHOTOS: Stars who love wearing bold colors
Eva Mendes stepped out in a neon yellow dress in NYC on June 24. The 37-year-old actress repeated the getup a few days later (albeit, with a different handbag) on June 28 while meeting a friend at her Manhattan hotel.
PHOTOS: Eye-catching accessories to try this season
A day after Mendes first debuted her eye-popping look, Kim Kardashian paired a long-sleeve thigh-grazing fluorescent frock with bright, sky-high violet heels. Despite looking like she was headed to a velvet-rope event, the 30-year-old reality TV star was just on a shopping trip with fiance Kris Humphries in NYC's Meatpacking district.
PHOTOS: Shop these Hollywood fashion trends
And the next day in L.A., Kerry Washington, 34, turned up at the 2011 BET Awards wearing a silk, day-glo Michael Kors dress and black Louboutin heels.
Tell Us: What do you think of the acid-yellow fashion trend?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 25, 2018 Check out these pop culture time travelers