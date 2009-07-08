MIAMI (AP) --

Paris Hilton is on trial in Miami, accused in a federal lawsuit of not doing enough to promote her 2006 sorority hijinks movie, "Pledge This!"

The lawsuit filed on behalf of some film investors claims the 28-year-old Hilton didn't honor her contract to promote the DVD release. The lawsuit seeks more than $8 million from Hilton and her entertainment firm.

The film was an abject failure at the box office, making about $2.9 million worldwide.

Hilton contends she did everything she could to plug the movie.

The trial begins Thursday, and Hilton is expected to testify Friday. She's been in Dubai filming her "My New BFF" reality show.

The lawsuit was filed by a court-appointed receiver for a defunct Miami entertainment company that invested in the movie.