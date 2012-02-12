LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Grammy celebrants stepped out of the Staples Center and into tropical South America at the official awards-show after party.

The Sunday night soiree at the Los Angeles Convention Center transported guests to another continent. Bikini-d women in elaborate headdresses shook their feathered skirts to the music while topless men practiced the Brazilian martial art capoeira, performing kicks, flips and handstands.

Just a block away from where Whitney Houston was mourned as late Grammy royalty and Adele was crowned the current queen with six awards, the 2012 Grammy celebration provided a festive escape with its sexy dancers and colorful, upbeat vibe.

Ryan Tedder, who shared in Adele's album of the year prize as a producer, performed with his band, One Republic. He saluted Houston before leaving the stage.