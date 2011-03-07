By Kat Giantis

Kelsey Grammer is good at getting married, as his three ex-wives and brand new missus, Kayte Walsh, can confirm. But he seems to have a bit more trouble with the "until death" part of the process, so it's no surprise that the rumor mill is looking to stir up trouble in his not quite two-week-old union.

PopEater speculates that Kelsey, 55, and Kayte, 29, who tied the knot in a small but elaborate (and reportedly prenup-free) ceremony on Feb. 25, are "already fighting" over where they'll make their home.

Walsh supposedly wants to remain in New York, where the erstwhile "Frasier" recently purchased them a $6.5 million apartment; Grammer, who recently completed his Broadway run in "La Cage Aux Folles," allegedly is looking to head back to Los Angeles, where his two young children, 8-year-old daughter Mason and 6-year-old son Jude, reside with newly minted ex-wife Camille.

"Kayte would rather stay in New York, where she has close friends and is far, far away from Camille," says a source, before sniping, "Kelsey has an enormous ego and definitely likes being the boss. Everything goes great when your answer is 'yes' to him."

So, have Mr. and Mrs. Grammer hit a rough patch before hitting their one-month anniversary?

Not according to his spokesman, who assures Wonderwall that the rift rumor is "totally fabricated."

RELATED: Kelsey and Kayte lay on the PDA

Read more Hot Gossip