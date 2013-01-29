NEW YORK (AP) — Troubles surrounding the Broadway musical "Rebecca" have snared the show's publicist.

The show's producers sued Marc Thibodeau in New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday, claiming defamation and breach of contract and fiduciary duty.

They say Thibodeau, who also represented "The Phantom of the Opera" for 25 years, sent emails discouraging a possible investor from putting $2.25 million into the show.

Thibodeau's lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, told The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/116f5Dp ) his client was an "innocent whistle-blower."

The producers also sued Long Island securities dealer Mark Hotton in October. He faces criminal charges for allegedly pretending to raise millions from investors in return for a commission and travel expenses.

Hotton's lawyer has said that his client didn't set out to defraud the show.

The show is on hold indefinitely.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com