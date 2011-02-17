Rocker Sting's wife, Trudie Styler, says the couple's children have no issues with their liberal attitude to sex and that it's more positive than having parents who aren't affectionate.

The stars, who wed in 1992, have famously discussed their bedroom antics in great detail, claiming they enjoy hours of Tantric sex.

Sting and Styler caused a stir again after they recently posed in a series of risque shots for Harper's Bazaar magazine, but the film producer is convinced the pair's four kids have no qualms with their touchy-feely ways.

She tells PopEater, "I think they're probably used to it by now. I'm sure it's much more positive than having parents who show no affection, or who don't even seem to like each other. I'm happy if we're an example of how a relationship can work for many years. I don't go out of my way to talk about our private life, but sometimes small things get blown out of all proportion. I don't really think the public really knows anything about our private life - they just think they do!"

