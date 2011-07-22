SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Comic-Con isn't a very sexy place, but that wasn't evident at the panel for "True Blood," the sudsy supernatural HBO series about vampires, werewolves and other things that go bump in the night in a rural Louisiana town. Anna Paquin, who plays telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse, kicked off the panel by declaring her character is half innocent.

"Then there's the part of her that has really dirty vampire sex," Paquin told a room of more than 4,000 attendees.

Alan Ball, the show's executive producer, said an infamous shower scene depicted in the book series that the show is based on that involves Sookie and Alexander Skarsgard's vampire Eric would be "weirder and dirtier" on the show. He also said his favorite moment of the current fourth season was the "ritualistic gang rape of Jason Stackhouse" by werepanther women.

"There was actually a sense of enjoyment in that for me as well," joked Ryan Kwanten, who plays Jason.

Ball also teased what's to come in the fifth season, including how Eric turned Kristin Bauer's Pam into a vampire, the debut of other supernatural creatures and "a business venture that involves people of both sexes taking their clothes off for some kind of supernatural purpose." As for the current season, he hinted that viewers would see "spirits without bodies."

Other juicy tidbits mentioned during the panel inside the San Diego Convention Center included actor Nelsan Ellis declaring that his flamboyant character Lafayette would date "all four" of the show's leading men and Stephen Moyer acting disappointed that Bill, the 174-year-old vampire he portrays, had sex with his great-great-great-gr eat granddaughter.

"Bill should have really done more research," joked Moyer.

