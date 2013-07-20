SAN DIEGO (AP) — The supernatural sex-crazed residents of Bon Temps are going back to their roots on "True Blood."

The Saturday presentation at Comic-Con for HBO's "True Blood" kicked off with a trailer teasing the remaining episodes of the campy vampire series' sixth season.

"While we acknowledge that we have a very large cast, we're going to try to condense the number of stories we're telling and really make this feel like we're coming home," said showrunner Brian "Bucky" Buckner.

The fast-moving footage showed Deborah Ann Woll's Jessica and the other locked-up vampires being tormented, Stephen Moyer's Bill wreaking further havoc and Anna Paquin's Sookie entangling with the half-fairy, half-vampire Warlow in a dreamy, bloody haze.

"Obviously, we all die," teased Paquin when asked how the season will end.

Paquin was joined for the scream-filled panel attended by more than 4,000 con-goers by co-stars Woll, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Ryan Kwanten, Nelsan Ellis, Sam Trammell, Michael McMillan, Anna Camp and Joe Manganiello, as well as newcomer Rob Kazinsky, who plays Warlow.

Manganiello lamented that fans don't like the power trip his werewolf Alcide has gone on this season.

"Being packmaster is a pretty thankless job, except for the three-ways," he joked. "That's the one perk to that job."

Kwanten promised that the characters' storylines would converge as the sixth season comes to a close.

