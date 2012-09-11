'True Blood' Tots: Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Welcome Twins

By Kat Giantis

It's double bundles of joy for Sookie and Vampire Bill. People reports that "True Blood" stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are now the proud parents of twins, although it remains unclear when the tots arrived or whether they're swaddled in pink or blue.

"The babies were born a few weeks early but are in good health," say their reps, adding that "both Mom and Dad are overjoyed."

This is the first child for the Oscar-winning Paquin, 30, who tied the knot with Moyer, 42, in August 2010. He is already dad to daughter Lilac, 10, and son Billy, 12, from previous relationships.

"I love my kids beyond anything," the actor told Us Weekly in July. "They're the best things ever, and having two more is just going to be even more crazy, but that's cool!"