It's true love for "True Blood" werewolf Joe Manganiello.

He is engaged to his girlfriend of a year and a half, model-actress Audra Marie, E! News reports.

He popped the question during an Italian vacation earlier this month.

"I always dreamed of finding someone who is beautiful and sweet, equal parts," Manganiello, 33, tells E! "And I did. From there she's just unbelievably understanding and compassionate and patient from all the craziness that comes from this job and lifestyle."

No wedding date has been set yet.

More on Wonderwall:

'True Blood' boys stick their fangs in Details

Summer's Best Celeb Weddings

More of the latest couples news

More from UsWeekly:

VIDEO: How Joe Manganiello likes to pig out

PHOTOS: Before they were on 'True Blood'