True Blood's Ryan Kwanten is thrilled about his costar Anna Paquin's latest role: as a mama-to-be.

At the Chrysalis Ball in L.A. Saturday night, Kwanten, 35, spoke to Us Weekly about Paquin and her husband Stephen Moyer's expanding brood.

"Anna's excited [about motherhood]," the actor shared. "She's got that positivity, that radiant glow. She's amazing!"

Paquin, 29, and Moyer -- who have been married since 2010 -- are "going to make amazing parents!" Kwanten gushed. The reason?

"They have a real lust for life," he explained. "Yes, they're adults, but they're both very young at heart."

Joked the Aussie-born star, "I would love to be raised in that household!"

Paquin, for her part, has already gotten some parenthood experience under her belt; her husband has two older children from previous relationships (a son, Billy, and a daughter, Lilac.)

Last month, the proud father, 42, spoke to Zap2It about how his wife's first pregnancy is going.

"[Fatherhood] is always amazing," Moyer shared. "I love my kids so much. And I think that the fact that Anna is pregnant just adds more crazy to the bundle of fun."

True Blood's new season premieres Sunday night at 9 pm on HBO.

