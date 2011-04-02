True hero!

True Blood hunk Ryan Kwanten helped save a bloody, injured man on a Hollywood street on Friday night, JustJared.com is reporting.

"There was a bloody guy lying in the middle of the street at Hollywood and Highland and no one was doing anything," a witness tells the website.

Driving by in his car, Kwanten, 34, "pulled up, saw the man down, jumped out of his car, and raced over to see if he could help."

The Australian actor then quickly called upon some other folks on the scene to move the injured man to the sidewalk.

"He stayed there watching him until paramedics arrived," the witness continued.

Although a gathering crowd recognized Kwanten from HBO's smash vampire show, "he was just making sure this guy was okay," added the observer.

When asked about the incident by UsMagazine.com, Kwanten's rep had no further details.

