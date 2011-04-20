Donald Trump has sparked a war of words with Jerry Seinfeld after the comedian pulled out of an appearance at an upcoming charity fundraiser.

The funnyman was due to perform at a benefit for the Eric Trump Foundation, run by the mogul's son, in September, but canceled after Donald began publicly questioning President Barack Obama's citizenship.

The real estate tycoon, who is considering a possible presidential run, has been vocal about his disapproval of the country's leader and has raised doubts over whether Obama was born in the U.S.

A furious Trump fired off an angry letter to Seinfeld on Wednesday, telling him he ought to be "ashamed" for withdrawing from the gala benefiting the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Trump writes, "I just learned you canceled a show for my son's charity because of the fact that I am being very aggressive with respect to President Obama, who is doing an absolutely terrible job as our leader."

"The Apprentice" star then went on the attack by admitting he wished he had axed his appearance on Seinfeld's TV series "The Marriage Ref."

Trump adds, "We don't care that you broke your commitment even though the children of St. Jude are very disappointed, and despite the fact that your manager clearly stated you are 'truly a man of [his] word.'"

"What I do feel badly about is that I agreed to do, and did, your failed show, 'The Marriage Ref,' even though I thought it was absolutely terrible ... Despite its poor ratings, I didn't cancel on you like you canceled on my son and St. Jude. I only wish I did. You should be ashamed of yourself!"

Seinfeld made a contribution to both the Eric Trump Foundation and St. Jude after canceling his slot.