Tonight, Donald Trump made Celebrity Apprentice and, consequently, reality TV history by crowning the show's first [SPOILER ALERT] African-American winner.

Arsenio Hall bested fellow finalist Clay Aiken on the show's finale. Trump made this decision despite Clay outselling Arsenio in party tickets for the final task. Clay reached $301,500 while Arsenio made $167,100.

As the celebs were competing in the name of charity, a $250,000 prize will go to Arsenio's chosen organization, the Magic Johnson Foundation.

Coincidentally, Clay was also a runner-up when he appeared on the second season of American Idol. In the Celebrity Apprentice finale, Clay displayed his trademark talent, singing alongside Arsenio in a duet of Lean on Me.

Celebrity Apprentice airs Sundays on NBC.

