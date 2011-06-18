HONG KONG (AP) -- A Turkish drama about an immigrant from Macedonia coping with the death of her mother and her grieving father has clinched the top prize at China's top international film festival. Leading man Sevket Emrulla also took home best actor honors.

Organizers of the Shanghai International Film Festival announced late Sunday that Orhan Oguz's "Hayde Bre" won the Golden Goblet for best feature film. The jury led by "Rain Man" director Barry Levinson said it was impressed by Oguz's stark, honest, unflinching look at a mother dealing with a modern world and her separation from her rural background.

It said the movie was sometimes disturbing, but always true to its intentions.

It described Emrulla's performance as simple but full of meaning.