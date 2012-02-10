NEW YORK (AP) -- The actor who played the father on the 1970s comedy series "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," has died. Philip Bruns was 80.

Spokesman Joseph Armillas says Bruns died Wednesday in Los Angeles of natural causes.

Bruns appeared on two seasons of "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," playing Mary's father on the soap-opera parody. He also spent three years with Jackie Gleason on his comedy-variety show in the mid-1960s.

Born in Pipestone, Minn., Bruns attended Yale University's drama school, then began his career in New York on the stage and as a prolific actor in TV commercials.

He later went to Los Angeles, appearing in more than 40 feature films, including "Flashdance," "The Stunt Man" and "My Favorite Year."

Bruns is survived by his wife, actress Laurie Franks.