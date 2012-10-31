It might be hard to recognize TV's most famous faces this week.

Shows including Modern Family, The Office and The Big Bang Theory are getting into the Halloween spirit with holiday-themed episodes. Us Weekly has rounded up some of the scariest, sexiest and cutest characters' costumes worn by stars like Sofia Vergara, James Van Der Beek, Lucy Hale, Justin Bartha and Bridget Moynahan.

PHOTOS: TV Characters' Halloween Costumes

Some characters, like Rashida Jones' Ann Perkins, used recent events as inspiration (she dressed as Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas on NBC's Parks and Recreation), while others, like Jaime King's Lemon Vreeland, were decked out in classic costumes (she dressed as Marilyn Monroe on The CW's Hart of Dixie).

To see more than 25 TV costumes, click here, and tell Us which one is your favorite!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: TV Characters' Halloween Costumes