LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Emmy Award-winning TV director and producer Robert Finkel has died. He was 94.

Publicist Dale Olson said Friday that Finkel died April 30 of age-related complications at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In his long career, Finkel produced TV series with Andy Williams, Jerry Lewis, Phyllis Diller and other stars. Finkel won a Peabody Award for a show with Julie Andrews and directed sitcoms including "Barney Miller" and "The Bob Newhart Show."

Finkel also produced specials with Bing Crosby, Elvis Presley and John Denver, among others.

A Pittsburgh, Pa., native, Finkel is survived by family members including his daughter, Terry.