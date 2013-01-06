BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai TV station's decision to cancel a controversial prime-time soap opera has caused an uproar among viewers and critics who are demanding the final episodes be shown.

The outcry came after Channel 3 announced Friday that it would immediately stop airing the action drama "Nua Mek 2" due to some "inappropriate content."

The station did not give further explanation.

Government officials denied having pressured Channel 3 to terminate the show.

Viewers urged the station to show the remaining episodes, while some called for a boycott of the channel.

"Nua Mek 2," which was aired three nights a week, tells the story of corrupted politicians and black magic.

Censorship is heavy-handed on Thai television, with cigarettes and alcohol blurred, but the cancellation of a show before its end is rare.